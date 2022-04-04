TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.66. TMC the metals shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 50,179 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

In other news, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew Hall purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $59,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,010.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMC. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,055,000. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $845,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

