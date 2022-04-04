Toast (NYSE:TOST) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Shares of Toast stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.05. 3,370,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,537,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19. Toast has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,762 shares of company stock valued at $14,529,663.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 203,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,023 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 4,086.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Toast by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toast by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

