TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) PT Raised to €33.00 at UBS Group

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from €32.50 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

TODGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TOD’S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.48.

Shares of TODGF remained flat at $$56.21 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26. TOD’S has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

