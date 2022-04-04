Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Stock Price Down 7%

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 7,778 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 3,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Tofutti Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOFB)
