Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Stock Price Down 7%

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 7,778 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 3,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOFB)

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

