Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.46.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $47.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

