Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cormark to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s current price.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.30.

Torex Gold Resources stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.44. 179,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,109. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.79 and a 1 year high of C$18.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.17.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

