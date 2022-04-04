Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading Down 0.1%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.69 and last traded at $26.77. Approximately 221,107 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 84,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47.

Get Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPYP. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the third quarter valued at $28,757,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 265,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 23.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 187,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.