Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 3,162 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 105,400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 30.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 168.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,452. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $216.00 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.67.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.62.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

