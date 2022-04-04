Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $9,898,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,797 shares of company stock worth $18,519,052. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $633.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $591.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.30. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

