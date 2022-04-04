Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.09 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.87. 75,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,786,885. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.73. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $82.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

