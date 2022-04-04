Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.15 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 245.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,908 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 273,850 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,296,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 586,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,058,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.76. 7,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,490. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

