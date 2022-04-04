Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.49 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $70.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,974.51. 214,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,937.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1,892.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,167 shares of company stock worth $6,313,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,057.21.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

