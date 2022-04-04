Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,812 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.06. 719,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,371,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $199.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

