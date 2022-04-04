Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 4,100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 189.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $562,468,000 after buying an additional 1,670,821 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.25. The stock had a trading volume of 288,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,151,146. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

