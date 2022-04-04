Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eagle Materials by 154.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 147,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Eagle Materials by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $126.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

