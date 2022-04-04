TouchCon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,022.00 (TOC)

TouchCon (TOC) traded 313.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. TouchCon has a market cap of $10.98 million and $6,022.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 177% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00298447 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004863 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $671.95 or 0.01455893 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002864 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

