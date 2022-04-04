Tourist Token (TOTO) Market Capitalization Achieves $25,221.17

Tourist Token (TOTO) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded 41.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tourist Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $25,221.17 and $20.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,482.87 or 0.07503051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,389.54 or 0.99935660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00046455 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

