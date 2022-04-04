TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) PT Lowered to $3.00

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 153.91% from the stock’s current price.

TPCO stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. TPCO has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.37.

TPCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

