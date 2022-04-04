Trabzonspor Fan Token Trading Up 33.7% Over Last Week (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $8.47 or 0.00018232 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded up 33.7% against the dollar. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $19.97 million and $8.84 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.71 or 0.00268313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013009 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001477 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

