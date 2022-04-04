TradeStars Price Hits $0.0936 (TSX)

TradeStars (TSX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0936 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. TradeStars has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $247,806.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TradeStars has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.32 or 0.07525866 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,607.25 or 0.99979408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00048057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00055303 BTC.

TradeStars Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

