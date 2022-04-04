Tranchess (CHESS) Price Hits $1.03 on Exchanges

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $74.08 million and approximately $37.05 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,921,649 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

