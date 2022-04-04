Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Cut to $205.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $216.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TT. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

Shares of TT stock opened at $154.85 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $142.53 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after buying an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

