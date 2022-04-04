TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 626.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,176 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of TransAlta worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 301,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 521.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 523,171 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $10.39 on Monday. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.19.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TAC shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

