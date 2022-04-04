Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.84

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.84 and last traded at C$17.84, with a volume of 471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.95.
Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL.B)
Further Reading
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.