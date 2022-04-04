Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.84

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.84 and last traded at C$17.84, with a volume of 471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.95.

Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL.B)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

