TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $40,275.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $40,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of TMDX traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 129,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,476. The stock has a market cap of $771.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.44. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $40.89.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
