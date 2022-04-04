TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $40,275.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $40,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TMDX traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 129,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,476. The stock has a market cap of $771.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.44. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

