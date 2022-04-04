Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRATF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Traton in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Traton from €34.00 ($37.36) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Traton alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TRATF traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. Traton has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.