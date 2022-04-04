Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRV. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV opened at $185.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.70. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 7,983 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,093.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.