Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Trading Down 0.1%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.74. Approximately 665,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10,684% from the average daily volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.47.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

