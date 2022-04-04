Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Position Decreased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 44.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after buying an additional 160,495 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 16.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 20.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.21. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.