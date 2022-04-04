TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,376.9% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,352 shares in the last quarter. Certares Opportunities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after buying an additional 1,253,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,458 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRIP stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,403. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

