Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Holdings Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Trustmark worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 3,045.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $30.44 on Monday. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Trustmark (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.