Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Gap Up to $39.31

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.31, but opened at $48.90. Twitter shares last traded at $49.41, with a volume of 3,403,882 shares.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Get Twitter alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Twitter by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Twitter by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 47,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Twitter by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.