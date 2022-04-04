Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,362 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.22% of Two Harbors Investment worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 147,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWO opened at $5.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

