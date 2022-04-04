U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.93

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.93 and last traded at $53.08, with a volume of 122941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.90.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $768,650,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,403,000 after buying an additional 1,508,917 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

