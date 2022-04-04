UBS Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €70.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($76.92) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €153.00 ($168.13) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($58.46) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €118.20 ($129.89).

ETR:DHER traded up €1.95 ($2.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €41.81 ($45.95). The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.22. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a 52 week high of €141.95 ($155.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

