UBS Group Boosts Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $52.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.01.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.66. 9,930,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,371,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,102,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in Li Auto by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,734,000 after buying an additional 3,927,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,591,000 after buying an additional 3,137,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,126,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Li Auto by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.