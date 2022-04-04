UBS Group Cuts Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 1,836

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,882 ($24.65) to GBX 1,836 ($24.05) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.51) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.47) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,290.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,584. Burberry Group has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $32.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

