UBS Group Lowers SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Price Target to CHF 150

SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from CHF 155 to CHF 150 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
SFSLF stock remained flat at $$114.80 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average of $114.80. SFS Group has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $114.80.
About SFS Group (Get Rating)
