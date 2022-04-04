UBS Group Lowers SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Price Target to CHF 150

SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from CHF 155 to CHF 150 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SFSLF stock remained flat at $$114.80 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average of $114.80. SFS Group has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $114.80.

About SFS Group (Get Rating)

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

