UBS Group Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,100.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $938.91.

TSLA stock opened at $1,084.59 on Monday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $900.89 and its 200-day moving average is $958.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 221.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,921 shares of company stock valued at $62,411,803. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

