UBS Group Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €130.00 ($142.86) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €119.97 ($131.83).

SY1 traded down €0.25 ($0.27) on Monday, reaching €108.60 ($119.34). The company had a trading volume of 211,552 shares. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($80.75). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €104.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €115.83.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

