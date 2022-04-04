UBS Group Trims Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Target Price to GBX 1,800

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,875 ($24.56) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JMPLY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.88) to GBX 2,320 ($30.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Johnson Matthey from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 2,600 ($34.06) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,019.17.

Johnson Matthey stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.83. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

