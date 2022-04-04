UGAS Reaches Market Cap of $357,887.48 (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded up 26.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, UGAS has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $357,887.48 and $146,249.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00037772 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00108414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

