Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Up to $3.03

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $3.13. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 7,387 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UGP shares. Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 244,130 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 921,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 427,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 9.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.