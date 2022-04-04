UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

UMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,130 shares of company stock valued at $26,753 and have sold 7,710 shares valued at $182,673. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 114,644 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,555 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

