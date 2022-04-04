Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Price Down 2%

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 17,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,585,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Several research firms have commented on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

