UniLend (UFT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.52 Million

UniLend (UFT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, UniLend has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $13.83 million and $1.52 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000984 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00037403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00108101 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

