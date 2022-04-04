Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($60.26) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) price target on Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.95) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($54.10) price target on Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($52.40) to GBX 3,650 ($47.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,948.33 ($51.72).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,529 ($46.23) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,628.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,814.56. The company has a market cap of £90.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,388 ($57.48).

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($49.29) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($197,170.55). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.22) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,115.80). Insiders have purchased a total of 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029 in the last 90 days.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.