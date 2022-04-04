Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,570. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

