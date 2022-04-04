United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after buying an additional 494,813 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after buying an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $181,703,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $563.33. 43,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $641.27. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $544.59 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

