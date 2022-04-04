United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in EPAM Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.38. 15,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,535. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.83. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.81.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.10.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

